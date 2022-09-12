An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) crew escaped without injuries after their emergency ambulance collided with three parked cars while responding to an emergency call.
The incident happened at 04:25 hours on Sunday 4th, September, in Asfordby.
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulance was not carrying a patient and that no members of the public were injured.
Images show the ambulance involved with extensive damage to its front near side.
Charlotte Walker, Head of EMAS Operations for Leicestershire said:
“One of our ambulances responding on blue lights to 999 call was involved in a road traffic collision involving three stationary cars in Asfordby at 4.25 am on Sunday, 4 September.
“No-one was injured, and the incident will be investigated so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time.”
