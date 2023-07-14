In a victory against child exploitation, a man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of attempting to send explicit content to an underage girl.

29-year-old Christopher Rowe, from Brinsworth, Rotherham, believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

Unbeknownst to him, he was actually interacting with an adult member of an online activist group.

The Sting Operation

Rowe sent explicit messages, images, and videos to the group member, whom he was led to believe was a young girl.

Despite being informed of the girl’s supposed age, Rowe still attempted to solicit sexually explicit images in return.

His aggressive behaviour triggered swift action from the activist group, leading to Rowe’s arrest in Styrrup in April 2021.

The Charges and Conviction

29-year-old Christopher Rowe, from Brinsworth, Rotherham

The Police were presented with a comprehensive file of evidence against Rowe, which resulted in his confession.

Rowe pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, incitement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and trying to make a child view explicit sexual images.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and received a sentence of three years and four months.

Furthermore, a sexual harm prevention order was put in place to limit Rowe’s online activities once he is released, and he was added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Keeley Bringhurst of Nottinghamshire Police said:

“Rowe clearly believed he was in contact with a child when he sent a series of sexually explicit images and messages via social media.

“Worse still, he tried to persuade that child to send him images in return and engage in sexual activity.

“He very clearly poses a significant risk to the welfare of vulnerable young people, and I am pleased he has now been jailed for these offences.

“I hope this case also serves as a warning to other people who think they can groom and exploit children in this way. There’s a high chance we will find out about it and they will end up in jail.”

Rising Cases of Online Grooming

According to the National Crime Agency, the UK recorded 8,329 individuals arrested for child sexual abuse offences in 2021, marking a 16% increase from 2020.

Disturbingly, online grooming has surged by a substantial 65% from 2018 to 2021.

Prevention and Reporting

It’s crucial to educate children about the potential dangers lurking in digital spaces and encourage open conversations about online safety.

For anyone concerned about a child’s safety, don’t hesitate to contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.

Children and young people can contact Childline on 0800 1111 for help and guidance.

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!