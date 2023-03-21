In a bizarre incident that took place in the North East of Scotland, a patrol from the North East Roads Policing Unit experienced a brief moment of astonishment when they thought they had caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights in Old Aberdeen.

Little did they know that the source of this enchanting display was rather more down-to-earth.

As it turned out, the source of the brilliant flashes was not the breathtaking natural phenomenon so often admired in Scotland but rather a vain driver who was taking selfies on the A947 at Dyce, ensuring his hair was perfectly in place before heading to the tanning salon.

The North East Roads Policing Unit, having realised the nature of the situation, were left bemused. Sharing the anecdote on their Twitter account, ‘Road Policing Scotland,’ the officers recounted their experience.

The tweet quickly gained traction, with members of the emergency services community and their supporters expressing their surprise at the actions of the driver. Comments from netizens flooded in, with many praising the police for their sense of humour and appreciation for the lighter moments amidst the challenges of their daily work.

As the story spread, it served as a reminder of the importance of staying focused on the road and not letting vanity get in the way of safety. The driver in question, who has not been named, became the subject of some light-hearted ribbing, with many joking that he should stick to capturing his perfect look in a safer environment.

In the end, the selfie-obsessed motorist was handed a £200 fine and had his driving licence endorsed with six points, meaning that he will have to declare the incident to his insurers for the next five years.