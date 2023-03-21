In a bizarre incident that took place in the North East of Scotland, a patrol from the North East Roads Policing Unit experienced a brief moment of astonishment when they thought they had caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights in Old Aberdeen.
Little did they know that the source of this enchanting display was rather more down-to-earth.
As it turned out, the source of the brilliant flashes was not the breathtaking natural phenomenon so often admired in Scotland but rather a vain driver who was taking selfies on the A947 at Dyce, ensuring his hair was perfectly in place before heading to the tanning salon.
The North East Roads Policing Unit, having realised the nature of the situation, were left bemused. Sharing the anecdote on their Twitter account, ‘Road Policing Scotland,’ the officers recounted their experience.
The tweet quickly gained traction, with members of the emergency services community and their supporters expressing their surprise at the actions of the driver. Comments from netizens flooded in, with many praising the police for their sense of humour and appreciation for the lighter moments amidst the challenges of their daily work.
As the story spread, it served as a reminder of the importance of staying focused on the road and not letting vanity get in the way of safety. The driver in question, who has not been named, became the subject of some light-hearted ribbing, with many joking that he should stick to capturing his perfect look in a safer environment.
In the end, the selfie-obsessed motorist was handed a £200 fine and had his driving licence endorsed with six points, meaning that he will have to declare the incident to his insurers for the next five years.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below