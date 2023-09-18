A Sussex police officer sustained a “serious” facial injury during an altercation at a funfair at King George Field in Mayfield, East Sussex.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Sussex Police officers were dispatched following a call from a private security firm.

Nine suspects were arrested for various offences, including assault on an emergency worker and public order offences.

A Rising Tide of Violence Against Police

While the news of the injured police officer is alarming, it serves as a stark reminder of an increasing issue.

According to data released by Sussex Police, there were 1,384 recorded assaults on police officers in the region in the 12 months leading up to March 2023.

Astonishingly, this marks a 10% spike from the previous year.

The Consequences: Increased Incarcerations

The rising wave of assaults has not gone unnoticed by the judicial system.

Ministry of Justice statistics reveal that 222 people were imprisoned in Sussex over the past year for convictions related to assaulting a police officer.

This represents a 15% increase in comparison to the preceding year.

Community and Enforcement: A Call to Action

The incident at the funfair and the chilling statistics beg the question: what is happening in Sussex?

Is this upward trend a grim foreshadowing of what’s to come?

These numbers are not just digits on a screen; they represent lives at risk—our first line of defence against chaos and disorder.

Det Supt Miles Ockwell said:

“As officers sought to make an arrest, they were attacked by a group of young people and had to deploy incapacitant spray to try to defend themselves.

“One of our officers sustained a serious cut to the face, and they are receiving hospital treatment.

These worrying figures put the spotlight on the urgent need for change and action.

As the local community reels from Saturday’s grim incident, it must also confront the statistics suggesting a more significant, pervasive issue. The time for action is now.

