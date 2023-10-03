Liverpool, UK – Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) has unveiled a comprehensive report on the terrorist incident that occurred outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday in 2021.

The detailed report adds a layer of context to the horrifying events of that day, particularly focusing on the suspect, Emad Al Swealmeen, a failed asylum seeker from Iraq.

The Unfolding of Events

Emad Al Swealmeen arrived at Liverpool Women’s Hospital as a passenger in a taxi.

He was armed with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which detonated prematurely outside the hospital entrance.

Experts now confirm that the device’s instability likely led to its premature detonation.

The unintended timing of this event stands as a miracle that likely averted what could have been a catastrophic tragedy, especially if Swealmeen had gained access to the hospital’s maternity unit.

“The events of 14 November 2021 shocked the country and left many people living with lasting trauma,” said Superintendent Andy Meeks.

“We are fortunate that no innocent lives were lost, but we nevertheless owe it to the people of Merseyside and the wider public to provide answers as to why this attack happened.”

The Taxi Driver’s Narrow Escape

The taxi driver miraculously escaped from the burning vehicle, assisted by hospital security.

“We are confident that Al Swealmeen acted alone and that this was a planned attack by a man who was prepared to do more harm than was thankfully inflicted,” added Superintendent Meeks.

Failed Asylum Seeker with a Grudge?

Swealmeen, a 32-year-old Iraq-born individual, was identified as a failed asylum seeker. No details have been released regarding how Swealmeen got into the country.

According to the investigation, his actions were likely driven by resentment towards the British state for repeatedly denying his asylum claims.

The Community’s Resilience

While the incident has left a lasting impact, the resilience demonstrated by the Liverpool community, particularly the staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, has been remarkable.

In the week after the cowardly terrorist event, hospital staff delivered more than 150 babies, and more than 60 babies in the neo-natal unit received specialised care.

“The reaction of the public was unbelievable; in the face of adversity, they were strong and determined and unbowed,” said Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy.

Preventative Measures and Public Vigilance

“This was an incredibly complex case involving a lone suspect who took considerable steps to cover his tracks,” Superintendent Meeks stated.

“We are continually trialling new methods to enhance our approach to the threat.”

The report highlights the importance of public vigilance in preventing such incidents.

Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activity or behaviour, echoing the sentiment: “Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them.”

Your Role in Countering Terrorism

Every year, countless public reports play a vital role in helping the police thwart terrorist activities.

If something arouses your suspicion or seems out of the ordinary, trust your gut feeling and immediately inform a staff member on the premises or a law enforcement officer.

For confidential reporting, visit gov.uk/ACT. Your report has the potential to save lives without ruining any.

In the fight against terrorism, your proactive action counts. In any emergency situation, remember to call 999 without delay.

For retailers concerned about suspicious chemical purchases, you can report such activities at the Report Suspicious Chemical Activity portal provided by the Home Office.

