With profound sorrow, we report the loss of a true hero, Sergeant Graham Saville, who passed away on Tuesday, August 29th.

Serving as a supervisor on a 999 response team at Newark Police Station, Sergeant Saville sustained grave injuries as he was struck by a train in a heroic attempt to save a distressed individual who was on the tracks.

Sgt Graham succeeded in rescuing the individual on the tracks, yet made the ultimate sacrifice by giving his own life in the process.

The incident occurred in Balderton just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24th.

Despite the valiant efforts of the medical staff at Queen’s Medical Centre, the 46-year-old father of two succumbed to his injuries with his family at his bedside.

Flags across Nottinghamshire Police force will now be flown at half-mast as a solemn mark of respect.

The Unwavering Courage of a Public Servant

John Sutherland eloquently put it: “He was the very best of us. Sending so much love to you all…” Indeed, Sergeant Saville exemplified the qualities that define not just a good officer but an extraordinary human being. NPAS South West & Wales region captures the sentiments succinctly: “All give some, some give ALL – RIP Sarge, your duty done.”

The Risks Officers Face

Counsellor Khayer Chowdhury highlights the ever-present risks in the profession: “Deepest condolences to Graham’s family who must be going through such an awful and traumatic time. This is just another reminder of the risks our police officers take every single day when they put on a uniform.”

An Unforgettable Legacy

Ex-Met officer Chris Hobbs offered his own condolences, stating, “This is the most awful news and there are no words that are adequate. Please accept, from an ex-Met officer, my sincere condolences. Thoughts with PS Saville’s family, colleagues, and friends. RIP Graham. You will never be forgotten.”

Community Support

In a remarkable outpouring of community support, nearly 5,000 individuals had raised over £80,000 initially intended to assist with Sergeant Saville’s rehabilitation.

The funds raised will now be devoted to sustaining the future of Sgt Graham’s young family. A heartfelt update on the fundraising page states:

‘This is an appeal to the community to assist the immediate family of our fallen hero, an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving another’s life.

This represents the pinnacle of policing bravery. We hope these funds will provide much-needed relief in various aspects of their lives as they grapple with this devastating loss, offering some solace as they eventually find a way to move forward.’

Responding to the thousands of people who supported the Just Giving campaign, Graham’s father said:

‘My daughter-in-law will respond to all your thoughts and support for his young family and to thank Dan Fletcher personally in due course.

‘We have all had a very difficult 4 days as you can imagine.’

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said:

“Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague, and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family, and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

“This was a deeply traumatic incident for those officers and we have a dedicated team providing support to them.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberate throughout the policing family and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

In closing, Sergeant Graham Saville’s life and sacrifice serve as an enduring testament to the nobility and risks inherent in police work. His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of all who knew him and in the communities he valiantly served.

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this tragic story, please subscribe to our free newsletter: