The BBC recently published an article suggesting a ‘widespread’ misuse of police body-worn cameras (BWC), following a two-year investigation that found 150 cases of such misuse.
While the article underscores legitimate concerns, it risks skewing the narrative through a lack of context and perspective.
Examination of Data and Context
The utilisation of the term “widely” in the headline suggests a pervasive issue that the underlying statistical averages fail to substantiate.
The BBC cites 150 cases of BWC misuse during the two-year period examined.
Considering an approximate figure of 7,000 police officers assigned to daily shift duty exclusively for response teams throughout England & Wales, and accounting for the standard rotation of three shifts within a 24-hour time frame, we can conduct a rough mathematical estimation.
The number of Body-Worn Camera (BWC) activations by these response team officers would approximately amount to 25,550,000 over the equivalent two-year time span. This calculation is grounded in a systematic approach to help try and provide an overview of BWC usage frequency.
This is based on officers activating their body-worn cameras, on average, five times each shift, with three shifts covering a 24 hour period.
This translates to a misuse rate of approximately 0.0006% of cases.
These numbers portray a vastly different landscape than what the headline would have us believe.
The Issue of Transparency
Responding to the BBC’s article, Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell, the National Police Chief Council’s lead for body-worn video, stressed the importance of BWC as a tool for enhancing transparency and accountability.
He noted that national guidelines are under continuous review, and the 2023 guidelines will contain stronger wording recommending corrective action against officers who misuse BWC.
However, what ACC Colwell appeared not to do is provide any sort of background context regarding the BBC’s findings following their two year investigation.
Suggestive and Incomplete Reporting?
The BBC’s reporting, while unearthing a legitimate issue, needs more contextual framing.
Many could say that it misguides public perception by focusing on the absolute number of misuse cases without relating it to the broader context of tens of millions of proper uses.
Recommendations for the Future
More data should be released to bolster public trust, as Acting Chief Constable Colwell suggested.
However, it is equally crucial that this data is presented in a nuanced and balanced manner, bearing in mind the broader picture, to prevent eroding public confidence based on misleading impressions.
Consequently, although the BBC’s investigative report initiates a valuable discourse on the subject of body-worn cameras, it inadvertently undermines the efforts and sacrifices of the tens of thousands of police officers who put their lives on the line daily, by presenting the information devoid of critical contextual analysis.
