Written by Chris Hobbs, retired Met police officer
Those lambasting the police in general and the Met, in particular, create the impression that policing has no redeeming features: no acts of bravery or kindness; no life-saving first aid, no compassionate dealings with those suffering a mental health crisis (the Met alone dealt with 40,000 calls linked to mental health incidents last year).
While British policing isn’t perfect and wrongs must be corrected, how far do the strident critics of front-line officers, including those in the media, retired senior officers, politicians and activists, wish to push their denigration and demonisation?
There is a tsunami of potential evil out there, waiting for the chance to roll over a depleted and demoralised police service.
Gangs, groups from the hard-left and far-right, anti-vaxxers and terrorists will try to take full advantage.
The ‘extra’ 20,000 officers the government has promised will only take numbers up to the inadequate level of 2010, one of the lowest police-to-population ratios in Europe.
There are already concerns that the service, with many youthful inexperienced officers and retention problems, would be unable to cope with riots on the scale of 2011.
Fuel and food shortages and other major social concerns could lead us into a nightmare scenario.
To those joining the feeding frenzy against British policing, I’d say be careful what you wish for.
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
So true and scary as well.
Well said and this government in particular has woefully let the Police down especially May and Cameron they are a disgrace