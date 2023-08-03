In an innovative move that’s warming hearts and appetites across Devon, an ex-paramedic, along with her talented family, has creatively repurposed a former West Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle into a bustling food truck.

Branded “999 Noodles”, this venture embraces the spirit of service and community inherent in its origin.

The team affectionately referred to as the Emergency Food Responders, is led by the former paramedic, who now drives the food truck.

Her children, both seasoned chefs, mastermind the gastronomic offerings, while her barista-trained son and an aspiring twelve-year-old complete the family ensemble.

Taking centre stage on their Facebook page, the truck still sports its distinctive yellow and green emergency ambulance colours.

On its right side, playful messages read: “This ambulance only saves our hunger emergencies,” “Cures for your coffee cravings,” and “Tasty treatments.”

The chalkboard attached to the rear of the vehicle serves a special purpose; It’s used to announce the event that the truck is attending.

On a recent occasion, the chalkboard cheerfully proclaimed: “Responding to….Pennie! Happy Birthday!” This playful personalisation adds an extra touch of joy to the events catered by the truck, in this instance, making Pennie’s birthday even more memorable.

The food truck’s spirit of service extends beyond culinary needs, warming the hearts of individuals on their special day.

The journey began when a few casual conversations about starting a mobile kitchen morphed into an ambitious plan.

The family’s connection to the ambulance service and culinary expertise converged beautifully, and the transformation of the ambulance into a food truck began.

The truck, formerly known as 307 from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), found a new lease of life as a street food hotspot.

Preserving as much of the ambulance’s original character as possible, the team has incorporated the vehicle’s spacious storage and gas mains into their new kitchen setup.

Now, it’s equipped with a barista-style coffee station and a fully functional kitchen.

Their creative menu, which features ‘999Noodles’ and Chicken Adobo, is gaining traction as a massive street food hit.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the truck frequently being booked out for parties and festivals.

While they might be serving food rather than attending medical emergencies, the team’s commitment to service remains strong.

They continue to look after crews and services on shift with refreshments, welcoming everyone passing by.

Echoing the themes of resilience and adaptation, the Emergency Food Responders have breathed new life into an old ambulance.

Their unique blend of food and coffee has turned a symbol of urgent care into a beacon of community spirit and gastronomic delight.

A true testament to their motto, 999 Noodles provides an emergency response to hunger and coffee cravings!

