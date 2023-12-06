The Dell Family’s Journey in London Ambulance Service (LAS) – A Story of Dedication and Family Bonds

6th December 2023, London – In an inspiring tale of family commitment and service to the community, the Dell family exemplifies a unique bond forged in the line of duty.

The life-saving family, led by patriarch John Dell, a 20-year veteran of the LAS, and his wife Emma, has seen their three daughters, Chloe, Rhiannon, and Charlotte, join the ranks, creating a ‘green family’ dedicated to caring for Londoners.

John Dell’s Two-Decade Journey with LAS

John Dell’s journey with the LAS began two decades ago, starting as a trainee in Dagenham and Romford before advancing to a paramedic dealing with hazardous incidents and staff welfare.

Now stationed at Cody Road in Newham, John expressed his pride in his family’s choice to join LAS, stating, “It is quite humbling to know that the family have followed me into LAS and to see them care for patients.”

The Dell Sisters: Following in Their Parents’ Footsteps

The LAS Dell family (from left to right): Emma, Charlotte, Chloe, Rhiannon, John

Chloe Dell, the youngest at 20, joined LAS in April, completing the family’s entrance into the service.

Working alongside her sister Rhiannon in the Newham control room, she handles critical 999 calls.

Chloe shares, “Rhiannon and I are a team when we work together. It’s great to have someone at work who is there for you and supports you.”

Rhiannon, with three years in the control room, relishes the unpredictability and impact of her role, from assisting in childbirth to guiding life-saving procedures during cardiac arrests.

Charlotte Dell: Balancing Studies and Service

Charlotte Dell, who is studying to be a paramedic at Cumbria University, concurrently serves at West Ham Ambulance Station.

She speaks fondly of the familial bond within LAS, noting the emotional support they provide each other, “We’re one big family at home and at LAS.”

Emma Dell’s Transition to LAS

Emma Dell, who joined LAS in January 2019, works in the Waterloo control room, guiding ambulance crews.

She reflects on her decision to join the LAS as a positive change, “It’s lovely to know my daughters all have the opportunity to have careers that offer them the chance to help people.”

Chloe’s Experience with Father on Shift

Chloe, having recently joined her father on an ambulance shift, values the opportunity to work closely with her dad, understanding his journey through the years.

She remarks, “Not everyone gets to work with their dad, and he’s been at the Service since around the time I was born, so it’s really nice to understand the journey he’s been on too.”

The Dell Family’s Impact on LAS

The Dell family’s story is a heartwarming example of commitment and dedication to public service.

Their unique family dynamic, coupled with a shared passion for helping others, highlights the spirit of camaraderie and dedication prevalent in the London Ambulance Service.

This ‘green family’ not only strengthens the bond within their household but also extends it to the wider LAS community, showcasing a remarkable instance of family-led public service.

