The Metropolitan Police Federation has confirmed that 74 police officers were assaulted during this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, the highest figure in recent memory.

During the last Notting Hill Carnival in 2019, 52 police officers were assaulted.

Much of the violence tends to occur on so-called ‘adults day’, which is held on the final day of the carnival.

On Tuesday, 30th August, Emergency Services News contacted the Press Beruax at the Metropolitan Police to request the number concerning how many emergency workers were assaulted.

However, the Met’s press bureau has not released the figures despite releasing the relevant statistics for prior Notting Hil Carnivals.

Instead, it was down to the Metropolitan Police Federation to release the shocking data before its chairman appeared on LBC radio.

A spokesperson for the MPF said:

’74 Metropolitan Police officers were injured across the two days of the Notting Hill Carnival.

‘These are people’s sons and daughters. These are children’s mothers and fathers. This happens every year. It’s an utter disgrace. We wish all brave colleagues a swift recovery.’

Also speaking on Talk TV, Ken Marsh said:

“This is happening year after year after year at this so-called happy weekend we are faced with. We cannot keep having this situation. It’s disgusting. My colleagues face this danger every Summer Bank Holiday.”

The MPF also said that one female officer was sexually assaulted by ‘numerous males’. Reports said the female officer was attacked after being grabbed in a headlock.

Images shared on social media also show the moments when Met Police officers desperately tried to save the life of a 21-year-old male who had been stabbed on the final day of the carnival.

Bristol rapper TkorStretch was stabbed to death after attending the event with his friends and sister. He leaves behind his pregnant girlfriend.

Mr Marsh said that officers “dread” policing the event, mainly because of the violence levels witnessed on the final day of the carnival.

One officer, tweeting about the carnival, said:

“It is heartbreaking to see people getting assaulted and unable to do anything about it because the crowds are so tightly packed together.”

Mr Marsh added:

“We’ve seized dozens of knives over the course of the two days, we’ve stopped probably 200 or 300 fights, small, sporadic fights. This is not a fun-loving weekend.

“98% of people who go there are law-abiding and want to enjoy themselves.

“The element, and there is an element, and I’m going to put it out there, because I’m absolutely fed up with no one talking about it, there is an element which go for one reason.

“That is to cause harm to others and that is not stopping, has never stopped and we need to just say enough is enough.”

Seven stabbings were reported across the carnival. Six of those were non-fatal.

As of 00:01 hours on Tuesday, 30th August, a total of 209 people were arrested.

36 for possession of drugs, 5 for criminal damage, 27 for public order, 46 for assault, 8 for sexual assault, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 7 for drink/drug driving, 35 for ‘other’, 1 for theft and 1 for robbery.