Fifty-two motorists will be receiving Notices of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs) after they used the hard shoulder of the M11 in Essex while the road was closed following a road traffic collision.

One person died from the collision that happened around 14:05 hours between junctions 7A and eight on the northbound carriageway on 17th June.

The road was closed while the emergency services responded to the collision and officers investigated the scene.

Officers freed all trapped vehicles by 15:50 hours.

However, instead of waiting for the road to re-open, at least 52 vehicles, including an HGV, used the hard shoulder.

The vehicles were caught on the dashcams of other motorists waiting in the traffic for the road to re-open.

A tweet published by one of the motorists who recorded the footage read:

‘Essex police, I have dashcam footage of various vehicles, including a 40ft arctic using the hard shoulder to avoid waiting until the road is open.

‘Where can I upload this?

‘The rest of us patiently waited until the road was open by yourselves.’

A spokesperson for Essex Roads Policing later tweeted:

‘A total of 52 registered keepers will be receiving a Notice of Intended Prosecution following their illegal use of the hard shoulder during the incident.’

