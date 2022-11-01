A luxury £300k Rolls Royce Dawn is back in safe hands thanks to the proactive work of officers from Leicestershire Police Roads Policing Unit & Road Crime Team.
After the high-value vehicle was stolen during a robbery, officers started to search for the distinctive white and blue car.
It was not long before the Rolls Royce was spotted on the M69. When officers indicated for the vehicle to stop, it failed to do so, which led to a high-speed pursuit.
Once the specially trained pursuit officers were in place, officers boxed the fleeing vehicle in thanks to a skillfully executed Tactical Pursuit And Containment (TPAC) manoeuvre.
Whilst many TPACs often result in the fleeing vehicle being damaged as the suspect tries to get away, the Rolls-Royce was not damaged.
One male was arrested at the scene for numerous offences and remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for the unit tweeted:
‘Not something you ‘box’ every day.
‘This Rolls-Royce Dawn was stopped using TPAC by the Road Crime Team and RPU on the M69 after it was taken in a robbery.
‘Driver arrested, and vehicle recovered.’
Rob Nixon QPM, the Temporary Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police, tweeted:
‘First item I read this morning on the overnight log.
‘Brilliant proactive work by @LeicsPoliceRPU @leicspolice
well-done team.
‘I am just glad you didn’t have contact! Great work; thank you.’
