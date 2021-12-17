A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the tragic death of four young boys in a house fire.
The two sets of twins, one aged three and the other aged four, were pulled from the blaze by heroic firefighters, but they sadly died in hospital.
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the house fire on Collingwood Road in Sutton at around 19:00 hours yesterday (16th December) evening.
A spokesperson for the LFB said that the first fire crews on scene were faced with an intense blaze throughout the ground floor.
Talking about the tragedy, LFB Commissioner, Andy Row, said:
“This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness.
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.
“Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property.
“They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care.
“The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”
