Following the resignation of Philip Allott, 23-year-old Student Paramedic Emma Scott-Spivey has announced that she will be standing for North Yorkshire’s next police, fire and crime commissioner.

As well as serving on the front line as a student paramedic, Emma is the daughter of two police officers.

Mr Allott resigned following the reaction to his comments made about women’s safety following the tragic murder of Sarah Everard.

Emma said she wanted to rebuild trust in the commissioner’s role and would put “people above party politics”.

Emma said that she aims to target violence against women and girls, eliminate county line drug dealing and crack down on crimes against the elderly.

She added:

“We have police officers, like my parents, who, despite dwindling resources and reduced funding, dedicate their lives to making communities fairer and safer.

“We need a commissioner who will restore trust and give a voice to all of those people.”

Emma is standing for Labour.

Two other candidates have also put themselves forward, including Keith Tordoff – a former police officer – and Zoe Metcalfe, who sits on Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council and also works as project manager for a property company.

