West Midlands Police arrested a 21-year-old man after a nurse was stabbed at New Cross Hospital today at around 11:00 hours.

Police have said that the victim’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust tweeted:

‘There has been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning. Police are currently on-site, and we have an increased security presence.

‘There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal’.

Local media is reporting that the nurse was stabbed after breaking up a fight outside A&E.

Sources told BlackCountryLive that the victim was a nurse who was attempting to break up a fight outside the emergency department while on her break.

However, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, refused to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident, or where it happened.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to contact the force via live chat at http://www.west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or by calling 101. People are asked to quote log 1521 of 20/07/21.

