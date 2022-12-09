A driver has been jailed for six years for killing a Leicestershire Police staff member in a vehicle collision on the A47.

On Saturday, 3 July 2021, Local Support Team Officer (LSTO) Darcy Elizabeth Reid was travelling citybound in her Nissan Micra along the A47 Hinckley Road, close to Braunstone Park, Leicester, when she was hit head-on by a VW Golf – being driven by Connor Wilsher.

Wilsher attempted to overtake another vehicle on a bend when he collided with Darcy’s car.

Darcy, who was 23, sustained multiple injuries due to the collision and died in hospital a few weeks later. Wilsher left the scene of the incident before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

On Tuesday, 30 August, the 21-year-old of Coleorton Lane, Packington, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

He was sentenced to six years in prison at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday, 9 December). He was also disqualified from driving for two years and will need to take an extended re-test.

Darcy Elizabeth Reid

Simon Reid, Darcy’s dad, said:

“Our dear beloved beautiful daughter Darcy Elizabeth Reid was a truly inspirational talented girl. Darcy had a passion for living life to the full but also focused on her career. Achieving her goals at the University of Leicester with a Degree and a Masters. Darcy joined the police force and made some wonderful friends. Her sense of humour and wit was an instant like.



“Darcy enjoyed socialising with her friends in Leicester and Tamworth. But she was also a family girl. A girl who enjoyed pairing up with her sister to tease her father. I guess that was her pay back for losing occasionally on the PlayStation. Both girls enjoyed this.



“Darcy liked the simple things in life, such as going for a coffee and a cake with anyone who would say yes. Her love for food was influenced by her Mom Stef (being Portuguese). Let’s say, she no longer asked her Dad on how to cook…



“Darcy enjoyed family holidays and concerts with friends, mainly at her Dad’s expense. But I wouldn’t have had it any other way.



“The day of the accident that lead to her death broke all of our hearts. Our lives have been hit hard and will never be the same. Darcy will always be in our hearts and will continue to live with us. We often say, if Darcy was here she’ll do this or say that. Her wit, her dad jokes, her hugs, her teasing and educating us all will sadly be missed.



“Rest in peace princess. We all love and miss you very much!”

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“After the collision occurred, Wilsher left the scene but was later located by police when he presented himself at hospital for treatment.

“He initially denied involvement but during the investigation, it was established he was driving the car and had hit the driver’s side of Darcy’s car after attempting to overtake on a bend.

“At court he pleaded guilty to the offences and now faces a lengthy prison sentence for his actions that day.

“Although nothing will bring Darcy back I hope now the court proceedings are over and justice has been done, her family can attempt to move forward.”

