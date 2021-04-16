Officers from Surrey Police have seized 20 dogs after a warrant was carried out in Shipley Bridge.

The 20 dogs – of varying breeds – were seized on Thursday (15 April) after a warrant was carried out at an address in Shipley Bridge.

Tandridge Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address on Antlands Lane at approximately 1.30 pm, where they found 20 dogs being kept at the location.

The dogs were all checked over at the scene by a vet and seized under the Animal Welfare Act due to concerns about their living conditions.

They will be receiving further medical treatment elsewhere.

Surrey Police said that microchip enquiries are ongoing, and any owners identified through this process will be contacted.

PS Horner said:

“This has been a very successful joint operation for Tandridge Safer Neighbourhood Team and our partners. An animal welfare investigation is ongoing, and the dogs found here today will now be protected from further mistreatment, which is what we set out to do.

“We recognise the wide-ranging nature of rural crime and its impact on the community.

“Rural crime is a priority for Surrey Police, we are listening to the concerns of our residents, and we will act swiftly on the information we obtain.”

If you recognise any of the dogs in these images or are concerned that your dog may be among those seized today, you can contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45210038723.

Police forces around the country have been working hard to crack down on criminal gangs who have been stealing family pets from their devastated owners.

