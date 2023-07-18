In a chilling case that shook the Manor neighbourhood in Sheffield, Marcus Hamlin, 31, has been sentenced to a term of 14 years and six months for a brutal and cowardly knife attack on a woman and a child.

The gruesome incident unfolded on 30 August 2022 on Harborough Way, where residents found a woman in her 30s grievously wounded and called 999 for help.

Responding to the distress call, police officers arrived at a devastating scene: a woman was severely injured due to multiple stab wounds, and a child was presumed dead, later found in a nearby house with a serious head injury.

Hamlin stabbed a woman before attacking the child

The police managed to locate Hamlin in the vicinity, nursing an injury to his wrist, leading to his prompt arrest.

Emergency medical treatment was administered to Hamlin at the scene while additional officers joined the paramedics to tend to the critically wounded child.

All three individuals involved were rushed to the hospital, where Hamlin was treated before being escorted to the police station.

In the aftermath of the shocking incident, he was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Detailing the police’s investigation, Detective Constable Hannah Bryan said, “We carried out multiple interviews and inquiries to understand exactly what led to the attack and the horrifying events that ensued.”

Information gathered suggested that Hamlin started the assault on the woman, but when she shouted for the child to get help, the child became a victim of Hamlin’s gruesome violence.

The horrific attack left the victims with over 30 injuries, with a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver identified as the main weapons.

“In the space of an evening, the lives of everyone affected were changed forever,” reflected DC Bryan.

Marcus Hamlin, formerly a resident of Dawlands Close, Sheffield, appeared before the Sheffield Crown Court on 18 July for sentencing.

Hamlin had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Section 18 Wounding.

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!