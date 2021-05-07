As of 2nd May 2021, a total of 103 US law enforcement personnel have been killed in the line of duty.
Three police dogs have also been killed.
Almost one law enforcement officer is killed per day in the United States. The names of those who have died so far in 2021 are:
Sergeant Gordon William Best
Sergeant Daniel Marcus Mobley
Lieutenant Jeff Bain
Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Howell
Sergeant Randall Sims
Deputy Sheriff Jonathan David Price
Police Officer Jay Hughes
Officer Brian David Sicknick
Sergeant David G. Crumpler
Lieutenant William Lyle Gardner
Conservation Officer Steven Reighard
Police Officer Arturo Villegas
Master Corporal Brian Roy LaVigne
Agent Luis A. Marrero-Díaz
Agent Luis X. Salamán-Conde
Agent Eliezer Hernández-Cartagena
Police Officer Melton “Fox” Gore
Sergeant Frederick H. “Butch” Cameron
Detective Sergeant Stephen R. Desfosses
Chief of Police Tony M. Jordan
Corporal Christine Peters
Constable Sherry Kay Langford
Lieutenant Treva Preston
Corrections Officer IV Alfred Jimenez
Police Officer Jerry Steven Hemphill
Sergeant Edward John Marcurella, Jr.
Lieutenant John Reynolds
Corrections Officer Joseph A. Martini
Deputy Sheriff Adam Gibson
Police Officer Brandon M. Stalker
Warrants Officer Toby Keiser
Deputy Sheriff Jacinto R. Navarro, Jr.
Officer Byron Don Shields
Lieutenant Frank Arnold
Special Agent Wayne Douglas Snyder
Captain Michael D’Angelo Garigan
Lieutenant Juan Rafael Rivera-Padua
Auxiliary Sergeant Louis M. Livatino
Director of Field Operations Beverly Good
Sergeant Tommy W. Cudd
Sergeant Jeffery Robert Smith
Special Agent Robert Allan Mayer, Jr.
Sergeant William Brautigam
Correctional Officer Juan Llanes
Sergeant Grace A. Bellamy
Lieutenant Michael Boutte
Special Agent Laura Ann Schwartzenberger
Special Agent Daniel Alfin
Detention Officer Robert Perez
Agent Juan Rosado-López
Patrolman Darian Jarrott
Detective Pedro Junior “Pete” Mejia
Officer Cesar Dangaran Sibonga
Deputy Sheriff Ross Dixon
Corrections Officer IV Vicky James
Investigator Eddie B. Hutchison, III
Chief of Police Timothy John Sheehan
Deputy Sheriff Donald Raymond Gilreath, III
Police Officer Mitchell Penton
Officer Genaro Guerrero
Corrections Officer IV Tawiwo Obele
Major Estaban “Stevie” Ramirez, III
Deputy Constable Manuel Phillipe De La Rosa
Sergeant Richard Paul Brown
Deputy Sheriff Michael Magli
Police Officer Horacio Dominguez
Lieutenant Eugene Lasco
Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore
Parole Officer Troy K. Morin
Officer Carlos Mendoza
Deputy Sheriff Thomas Albanese
Reserve Deputy Constable Martinus Mitchum
Police Officer Dominic Jared Winum
Captain Justin Williams Bedwell
Police Officer II Jose Anzora
Corrections Officer III Tracey Adams
Officer Crispin San Juan San Jose
Officer Jesse Madsen
Sergeant Barry Edwin Henderson
Deputy Sheriff Stanley “Allen” Burdic
Police Officer Gary Hibbs
Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos
Police Officer Kevin Valencia
Sergeant LaShonda Owens
Police Officer Eric Talley
Chief of Police Fred Alan Posavetz
Correctional Officer Robert McFarland
Senior Master Trooper Todd A. Hanneken
Corporal Kyle Jeffrey Davis
Trooper Joseph Gallagher
Sergeant Shane Owens
Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
Trooper Chad Walker
Corrections Officer Luis Arturo Hernandez, Sr.
Police Officer William Evans
Lieutenant James Kouski
Police Officer Brent Nelson Hall
Deputy Sheriff Christopher Wilson Knight
Sergeant James K. Smith
Deputy Sheriff Thomas Patrick Barnes
Deputy Sheriff Carlos Antonio Hernandez
Border Patrol Agent Christopher Shane Simpkins
Police Officer David Parde
Constable Edward F. Ryan
K9 Figo
K9 Riley
K9 Luna
