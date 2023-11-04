An Essex Police officer is recovering from serious neck injuries after being viciously assaulted in the early hours of Saturday in Canvey Island, prompting a major investigation and an arrest for attempted murder.

At around 04:00 hours, residents of First Avenue called 999, reporting a commotion. Responding to the call, officers encountered a violent scene, resulting in serious harm to one of their own. The injured officer was promptly rushed to hospital for urgent care.

In a swift response to the incident, a 45-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.

As the inquiry intensifies, Essex Police have cordoned off the area where the attack took place. Officers are expected to maintain a significant presence as they work to piece together the events leading up to the attack.

The police are calling on the local community for assistance, seeking witnesses and anyone in possession of potentially crucial CCTV or doorbell camera footage. If you have information that could aid Essex Police, you are encouraged to come forward and quote incident number 192 of 4 November in your report.

Essex Police have provided several avenues for the public to submit their reports. An online report can be filed, or residents can engage with the force via their Live Chat service, which is available from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on public holidays.

To access Live Chat, visitors can click on the icon located at the bottom right of the Essex Police website, which is compatible with various devices, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

For those who prefer traditional methods of communication, the police can be reached by calling 101.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie said:

“We are taking this assault extremely seriously, and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe.

“I’m pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital, and we are supporting him whilst he recovers.

“The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident.”

